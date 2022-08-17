The Second Season Of Hulu's The Kardashians Teases What The Kardashian-Jenner Family May Expect Both Socially And Professionally

The Kardashians' latest season 2 trailer, which debuted on Hulu , shows that the famous family isn't taking long to bring viewers back into the excitement of their daily life.

What do you know, then? In the first teaser, Kourtney Kardashian asks. After that, Sister Kim Kardashian is heard, adding, "We are in season 2."

The Good American creator is seen with Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the teaser, saying, "The baby's away, the moms will play," before jumping around in a purple minidress and raising her fist in the air.

The video then switches to Kourtney smiling for a picture shoot and leaping into the arms of her husband, Travis Barker, in what appears to be Italy, where the two tied the knot in May 2021.

The preview also includes images from several previous photo sessions, such as the season 1 premiere of The Kardashians and a gathering of the family members featuring grandmother Kris Jenner. Kim says to the camera in a candid interview, "No matter how crazy situations are, we'll still be family.

The preview ends with a strawberry-blonde Kendall Jenner saying, "We really are a dream team here.

The family had previously been on the hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which debuted in 2007 and has since lasted for several seasons on E!

The ladies inked a multi-year arrangement to "produce global programming" that will stream solely on Hulu in the United States and in a number of foreign markets three months after they declared the conclusion of KUWTK in December 2020.

In June 2021, KUWTK came to an end after 20 seasons. Following the series finale, Andy Cohen presented a two-part reunion special.

The Kardashians made its Hulu debut in April. The first season accompanied the family through some of life's most significant events, such as Kim's path toward becoming a lawyer and her connection with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to Barker and her ex Scott Disick's reaction to the news, and Khloé's learning of ex Tristan Thompson's parentage controversy and the repercussions of his extramarital affairs.