Zoë Kravitz Talks About The Backlash She Received When She Criticized Will Smith's Oscar Incident

Will Smith 's behavior at the Oscars this year was not exactly widely appreciated.

Quick refresher: Will got up from his seat, walked on stage, and slapped Chris Rock in the face after Chris made a joke at the expense of Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, while it was almost unanimously agreed that what Will did was wrong, some of those who criticized him were also not spared from judgment, and such is the case of one, Zoë Kravitz.

Following the incident at the Oscars, Kravitz took to Twitter to post her thoughts on the matter, which she did in a rather sarcastic way. Her Tweet was something along the lines of, "We are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

This comment from Kravitz prompted an immediate response from the internet. Social Media users dug up anything and everything they could to pin against Kravitz including her past romance with Flash actor Ezra Miller who has recently been associated with acts of violence, her current friendship with designer Alexander Wang who has had sexual assault allegations made against him and even her comments about Will Smith's son Jaden Smith back when Jaden was 14 that some claimed were inappropriate and others went as far as to say predatory.

Kravitz has recently talked about the backlash she received with WSJ. Magazine. She explained it in the following words:

“I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK.”

The Batman actress went on to say:

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything. It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

It seems Kravitz has understood the reality of the internet rather well and even admits to how her comments contributed to it.