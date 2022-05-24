The scandalous Prince Andrew will appear at the presentation of the highest knightly Order of Great Britain. Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual harassment, will join Queen Elizabeth II in the event of the Order of the Knights of the Garter at Windsor Castle. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The Noblest Order of the Garter, Britain's highest order of chivalry, will be presented on 13 June. This event is considered one of the most important in the royal calendar. Every year, Elizabeth II, who is the sovereign of the Order, conducts an initiation ceremony with its members. Previously, only representatives of the aristocracy were accepted as knights, but today they are chosen from a wide variety of segments of the population in recognition of their services to society.

The queen's middle son, the Duke of York, will attend the ceremony in the status of a knight, which he was not deprived of after the scandal. In addition to him, other high-ranking members of the royal family will join Elizabeth II: Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Cornwall. British journalists fear that the presence of Prince Andrew at such an event would overshadow the holiday due to his controversial reputation.

