A woman in the colors of the flag of Ukraine ran topless on the red carpet in Cannes. New York Post: a woman in the colors of the flag of Ukraine appeared topless in Cannes, arranging a protest A woman in the colors of the flag of Ukraine ran topless on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival . The relevant material leads the New York Post.

It is noted that she staged a protest, shouting anti-war slogans. At the same time, the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe chest and ribs of the guest of the event, which appeared half-naked in front of the cameras, turned out to be painted in blue and yellow tones. In addition, the woman's panties were covered in red spots.

Subsequently, security officers had to take the protester away, having previously covered her body with a jacket. The incident is known to have occurred during the Three Thousand Years of Waiting premiere, directed by George Miller.

In April, it was reported that the opening film of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, "Z," decided to rename. Zombie comedy director Michel Hazanavicius called the tape Coupé ("Cut"). This was done after an appeal by Ukrainian filmmakers, who indicated that the letter Z was used in pro-Russian demonstrations throughout Europe and became a symbol of a special military operation.

The festival comes amid much debate over the Ukraine conflict. Official Russian delegations and Putin's correspondents were not welcomed at the event, but the festival kicked off yesterday with a film sponsored by approved Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The Cannes Red Carpet is no stranger to protests. In 2018, 82 women protested against gender inequality in the film industry in front of the Palace. Then, a few days later, there were protests against racism on the carpet.