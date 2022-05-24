Morgan Freeman denied entry to Russia. Foreign Ministry bans Actor Morgan Freeman from entering Russia for life. The authorities banned American actor Morgan Freeman from entering Russia for life. This is stated in a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the artist was on the Russian stop list due to a video he shot in September 2017, in which he accuses Russia of conspiring against the United States and calls for a fight against Moscow.

"We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang on the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff," the department's website says.

A total of 963 Americans were blacklisted, including US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and CIA Director William Burns.

In the near future, Russia will expand its stop list to include politicians and members of the UK Parliament. Such a promise was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the website of the Foreign Ministry.

The agency said the stop list will be expanded to include British politicians and parliamentarians who "help whip up anti-Russian hysteria, push the 'collective West' to use the language of threats in dialogue with Moscow, and engage in unscrupulous incitement of the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime."