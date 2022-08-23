The Remains Of Anne Heche Will Be Interred In A Hollywood Cemetery

At the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Anne Heche will be buried with some of the other most well-known figures in entertainment.

According to the death certificate that E! News was able to obtain, the "Men in Trees" star's funeral was held on August 18, and her remains will be interred at the well-known location.

Among the famous people buried there are Judy Garland, Mel Blanc, Mickey Rooney, Marion Davies, and Cecil B. DeMille. Heche's spokesman did not respond to our request for clarification right away.

The 53-year-old actress crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles house earlier this month, causing it to catch fire.

The "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress suffered a serious anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that needed artificial respiration, and severe burns that necessitated surgical intervention, according to her rep, who spoke to Page Six. She lost consciousness after falling into a coma and never came to.

She was apparently under the effect of cocaine at the time of the collision, according to investigators. The "Donnie Brasco" star was certified brain-dead a week later, on August 12, but he was kept on life support until organ donors could be found.

Heche's representative issued a statement about her passing later that day. The statement said, "Today we lost a bright light, a gentle and most joyous person, a great mother, and a faithful friend." "Anne will be sorely missed, but her gorgeous sons, legendary body of work and ardent advocacy ensure that she will never be forgotten. Her courage in always speaking the truth and sharing her message of acceptance and love will have an everlasting effect.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner determined that the actress, who was famed for dating Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, passed away from thermal burns and smoke inhalation.