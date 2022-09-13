Sydney Sweeney, Who Turns 25, Rang In Her Big Day On The Emmys Red Carpet

The star of Euphoria, who is turning 25 today, is nominated for her first Emmy. She's wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown made especially for the occasion. The design company described the column dress as a dove-gray, backless, embroidered gown with metal thread embroidery and a bustling train Instagram.

Sweeney, who was dressed by Molly Dickson, posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Emmy's 2022 thank you for all the amazing birthday greetings and what a strange day. Love you all so much!"

It was Zola Ganzorigt, a nail artist, who did her nails, Glen Coco Oropeza, her hair, and Melissa Hernandez, her makeup.

Although this is not Sweeney's first appearance on the Emmys red carpet, it is the first time she has been nominated for her own work. At this year's gala, the actress received not one but two nominations. Sweeney has been nominated for two awards: one for her performance as Cassie on Euphoria and another for her turn as Olivia in The White Lotus, both in the category of supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

Sweeney expressed shock at receiving two nominations when they were revealed in July. Sweeney told PEOPLE, "I'm delighted, I'm in amazement, and I'm beyond thankful." Fantastic day, indeed! Sweeney said that she was doing a fitting for another job when she found out the news.

So today, I've been running around from fits to rehearsals to table readings since I'm in pre-production for Madame Webb, she said. While driving, my phone started going off like a bomb. After witnessing it, I immediately contacted my mother. Then I got on the phone with my squad, my family, and my brother. To be honest, I was simply... chilling in the vehicle.

The actress was surprised to learn she had been nominated twice in a single year, saying that she rarely gives much thought to awards. There are so many amazing actors out there, and they all had my support that I just wasn't prepared to give up yet.