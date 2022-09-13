Selena Gomez Looked Gorgeous In A White Beaded Strapless Gown And Green Tassel Jewelry

Selena Gomez wore a timeless white Celine halter gown with black beading to the 2022 Emmys on September 12. The actress styled her hair in a beautiful bun and complemented her look with emerald green nail polish and tassel earrings with green beads.

Gomez arrived late on the red carpet and skipped the pre-event cocktail hour in favor of going right into the ceremony, but her supporters still gushed over her stunning dress. Someone on Twitter exclaimed, "Oh my God, she's beautiful."

The star's large floral back tattoo, which she got tattooed in December 2021 and subsequently confirmed to be a similar design she shares with her best friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Cara Delevingne , who nicknamed her rosebud, is easily seen by the collar design.

The 30-year-old CEO of Rare Beauty is just as stylish in front of the camera as she is in real life; her gold hoop earrings and covetable outerwear as Mabel in Hulu's blockbuster comedy are as memorable as her character's escapades with fellow "OMITB" actors Martin Short and Steve Martin.

While Season 3 star Delevingne was absent from the ceremony, Executive Producer nominees Oliver Putnam (Martin) and Charles-Haden Savage (Short) have both been nominated for their roles on the program.

The two comedic actors are competing against one another for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, with the former also receiving recognition for his writing.

In addition to Nicholas Braun, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Andrew Garfield, and John Legend, several more celebrities walked the Emmy red carpet wearing all white.

In a previous post, The 29-year-old actress recently revealed a massive new watercolour rose tattoo by celebrity fave Bang Bang on her upper back. Soon after, the tattooist disclosed that he also inked Delevingne's (then-29) side with the same pink and black motif.

The Rare Beauty CEO, who counts Delevingne as a close friend, explained the significance of the phrase during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.