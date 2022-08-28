Sydney Sweeney Gets Caught In Political Controversy After She Posts About Her Mom's Birthday

Sydney Sweeney is currently one of the most popular young celebrities in the industry after the massive success of HBO Max's Euphoria where she plays the role of Cassy.

However, with fame comes the sharp scrutiny of the public and Sydney has recently had her first taste of it, as she posted some photos from her mom's 60th birthday.

The photos show Sydney having the time of her life while celebrating her mom's birthday and the caption along the post read:

"No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown🤠."

While the pictures were mostly adorable and looked like a great time, fans noticed that in one of the photos Sydney, her mom, and her grandmother appeared to be standing next to a man who seemed to be wearing a "blue lives matter," shirt.

Social media users quickly began questioning the political affiliations of Sydney's family but Sydney was not going to have it as she took to Twitter to respond to the allegations. Sydney said the logical thing that it is insane that some random and innocent pictures of her mom's birthday have been turned into a political statement. Her exact tweet is as follows:

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

In the past, Sydney has actually shown vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement, especially in 2020 when the subject was at the forefront of all discussions. At the time, Sydney tweeted her support in the following words:

"We need to do better. The hate in this world needs to end. #BlackLivesMatter."

Sydney has also spoken up about how much her family means to her and how their love and support actually helped her get to where she is today. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Sydney said:

"And when you're 16 and you don't really like yourself, and you're trying to figure out what the hell is going on in your body and your makeup and your hormones, and people are telling you that you're not good enough — that weight is so heavy. But I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me."