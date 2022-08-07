Stormi Webster Was Carrying A £2,600 Dior Bag When Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter Arrived At A London Studio

The daughter of Kylie Jenner almost certainly has the same expansive wardrobe as her mother, according to internet users. Looking at the baby's fashionable bows touches a lot of people.

The star parent has drawn criticism from some, though, for spending a fortune on dresses for her daughter that will be too small by the next season.

However, there are some items that you cannot grow into, starting with bags, of course. Kylie starts teaching her daughter to "invest" intelligently in it-bags at a very young age.

While walking with her daughter in London, Kylie was photographed by the paparazzi. The professional woman was dressed in a tight white shirt, baggy light blue pants, a large matching jacket, and pointed black shoes. She added a pair of large sunglasses to finish the look. Stormi resembled her mother in terms of style.

The little girl dressed in a beige midi skirt, a multicolored T-shirt, and yellow sneakers. The Dior purse hanging from her shoulder was the focal point of the outfit. A similar accessory is roughly $3,000 in price.

The reality star twirled her young daughter before stocking up on some of her items, including a few lip kits, after expressing her delight about their plans.

The two then indulged in afternoon tea, elegant finger sandwiches, and just-baked scones. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress then displayed a room filled with clothes, handbags, and shoes for her young daughter to try on.

Kylie remarked, "Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping." Is this not the most absurd? You are a really privileged young lady. Kylie can, however, afford the most pricey presents.

She currently ranks among the wealthiest women in the US as a result of her lucrative business. Recently, it was revealed that the celebrity spends $300,000 every month.