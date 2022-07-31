Jennifer Lawrence Is Still Killing The Fashion Game While Being A New Mom And Fans Are Here For It

Stars may seem like they’re out of this world to the common people but in actuality, stars are just like everyone else. People often forget that they too have their highs and lows. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence seem to have it all. They seem to be put together and happy but they’re just people like us.

Jennifer Lawrence is a new mom and fans have been ecstatic to see her thriving as a mother. While previously she was known for her humor and acting talents, now she’s known for her ability to be a regular mom as well. And just like any other mom, Jennifer Lawrence was seen getting out of her car recently with a stroller. The star hasn’t made a ton of appearances since she gave birth but seeing her this time around was sight for sore eyes.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her incredible fashion sense and it seems birthing a child could never change that. The star was seen wearing a cute floral sundress that had a deep square neckline. She also carried her loved Christian Dior blue handbag with gold finishings.

Her hair was tied back in a simple ponytail and she wore some brown sandals to complete her light and easy look. Her face seemed to be makeup free which made fans marvel over how beautiful she was bare-faced. The photographs did not feature her baby which she shares with Cooke Maroney which was disappointing for the fans who want to see the little bundle of joy as much as possible.

This isn’t the first time that Jennifer Lawrence has made a show of being dressed to impress. Some time ago, Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing an incredibly detailed midi dress that had crochet detailing on the neck, straps of the arms, and throughout the dress in general. Her jewelry was kept simple with just a simple gold chain with a turquoise stone and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Even though she’s a new mother, Jennifer Lawrence is not stopping at being the best dressed in front of the media. Her styles keep getting better and better with every photograph and she’s keeping the fashion world alive.