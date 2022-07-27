Selena Gomez Wore A Sheer Pink Gown For Her 30th Birthday And Fans Can't Get Enough Of It

Selena Gomez seems to be killing the game with her latest fashions and trends. She's an exceptional singer who's always wowed the crowd but as she's gotten older, she's become a lot more fashion forward. Fans of Selena have a lot of love for the singer and actress and inspire to be like her.

Most people turning 30 would be worried about getting old. Selena on the other hand is living her life to the fullest. She recently went out with a group of friends for her 30th birthday and it seems like she had an amazing time.

Selena also looked incredibly stunning at her birthday bash. On an Instagram post on Monday, Selena showed her beautiful self in a stunning pink gown which was decorated with a ruched pink tulle that showed off her gorgeous curves underneath.

The outfit itself had short sleeves and a stunning modest train. When she descended the staircase with a little girl in a white dress, she chose to carry her train draped over her arm.

Selena's gorgeous legs were on display through a sheer pink layer decorated with sequins. She had her hair in a ponytail. away from her face, which showed off her perfect makeup and structured face shape.

Another post was in black and white and showed pictures of Selena at the party having a good time. In one of the pictures, she said "My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,' she continued. 'I am someone who is still learning but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way" She stated that she was ready to enter her 30s with the lessons of her 20s still deep in her mind.

Selena had enjoyed plenty of dancing and partying with her friends on her birthday. However, she herself hasn't posted much of the fun but rather has chosen to keep most of it to herself. Her friends however shared many titbits of the time they had together and fans have never been happier to see Selena living her best life.