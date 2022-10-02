Selena Gomez Speaks In Defense Of Hailey Bieber Following Her Comments Addressing The Justin-Selena-Hailey Controversy

Hailey Bieber recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the much speculated controversy between her, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez where many are of the opinion that Hailey Bieber stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

Hailey said, "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him.' It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that's fine. You can wish that all you want, but that's just not the case."

Die hard fans of Selena Gomez were of course not having it and spoke against the Hailey Bieber and in defense of Selena and some of it got a little carried away. However, in a recent Tik Tok live stream Selena spoke up about the value of being kind. She did not refer to Hailey Bieber in particular but she insisted that her fans need to practice the act of using kind words. This is on brand for Selena right now who literally just launched her Rare Beauty's new collection, aptly named "Kind Words."

Selena said on the live stream, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

She continued, "All I have to say is it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is words matter. Truly matter,"

Selena concluded the live stream saying, "So it's coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you."

Many appreciated Selena being mature and spreading a message of love amidst this entire controversy.