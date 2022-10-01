At The First Annual Albie Awards Presented By The Clooney Foundation For Justice, George And Amal Clooney Added A Touch Of Hollywood Glitz

On Thursday evening, George and Amal Clooney continued their fashion tour of New York City with a visit to the inaugural Justice Albie Awards, which the Clooney Foundation for Justice hosted at The New York Public Library.

Amal, 44 years old, looked stunning in a silver and gold column gown by Atelier Versace. The flapper style inspired the design. The advocate for human rights accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver Aquazzura sandals that featured a strappy design. She maintained the '20s aesthetic by wearing a bright red lip and styling her hair in the traditional curls.

George, 61, exuded an air of added swagger and sophistication in his time-honored tuxedo. The stylish pair played host to the awards ceremony, which was attended by many of their famous friends who were there to show their support for the charitable cause.

Julia Roberts, who co-starred with George Clooney in "Ticket to Paradise," was there, as was Rande Gerber, who is a friend of the Casamigos Tequila founder and a business partner with him, as well as Crawford, who is his wife. In addition, several notable celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Drew Barrymore, and others, have supported the cause.

The human rights group co-founded by the recipient of an Academy Award and his wife collects evidence of widespread violations of human rights, offers free legal assistance to victims, and works to guarantee that those responsible for the violations are brought to justice.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated the eighth celebration of their wedding wearing equally chic clothes. The Lebanese-British barrister paired her pleated zebra-striped miniskirt with a matching purse and a traditional black turtleneck for the occasion. Her husband, an actress who appeared in Ocean's Eleven, did not dress to the nines for the event, but he did choose to put on a dark suit. The silver fox's most recent ensembles are a break from his recent affinity for wearing dad jeans.