Mila Kunis Believes That Many Individuals Have Grown Desensitized To The News

Mila Kunis is concerned that people are desensitized to the never-ending stream of bad news. Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the actress, who was born in Ukraine but now resides in the United States, told Page Six at the premiere of Luckiest Girl Alive on Thursday that she believes "plenty of things are normalized."

The former cast member of That '70s Show, who emigrated from Ukraine with her family when she was seven years old, proceeded by saying that this is an unsettling reality of the era in which we currently find ourselves.

We have gotten desensitized to a great deal of the events that are taking place throughout the world as a result of the desensitization caused by the normalization of many news broadcasts.

The 39-year-old Golden Globe contender went on to say that, in her opinion, the invasion had more troubling repercussions for the world than previous recent occurrences.

According to the actor of Family Guy, "I think that, more precisely than maybe other wildfires that are happening in the globe right now, this would have a terrible effect on democracy."

She clarified that she did not intend to diminish the significance of events in Iran and other locations. However, at this moment, things are pretty challenging.

These comments were made by Kunis six months after she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, started a GoFundMe page for victims of the incident in Russia, where they pledged to match up to $3 million in donations received.

In 1983, I came into this world in the city of Chernivtsi in Ukraine. After moving to the United States in 1991, I never stopped thinking of myself as a native-born citizen of the United States. During their March video announcement, Kunis referred to herself as a proud American.

The star of "Black Swan" expressed her gratitude toward the United States for the opportunities it had provided her and her family. However, there has never been a time in my life when I am more proud to be of Ukrainian descent than I am right now.

Kutcher, 44 years old, weighed in on the conversation and said And I can't remember a time when I've been more pleased than right now to be married to a Ukrainian.