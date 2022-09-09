Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At The Age Of 96, Celebrities From All Walks Of Life React

The legendary Queen Elizabeth II , the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom has passed away at the age of 96 after wearing the crown for 70 years. The world is stunned by this news that came out today. The Queen passed away at her Balmoral home on the 8th of September 2022. The world remains in a state of shock and the Royal Family along with people from all walks of life have expressed their sorrow on the tragic unfolding of events.

The Queen's son who will now serve as King Charles III, made the following statement on the matter:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

The Queen's passing is of course an event that has drawn reactions from all across the globe. People from all walks of life have expressed their grief and sorrow and paid their tributes to the great monarch.

One of the first to express themselves at the passing of the Queen was Sir Elton John. He stated:

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of the Queen, with the caption, "Forever our Queen 💔 Rest In Peace 🕊"

Singer and Songwriter Ed Sheeran also shared his tribute to the Queen in a similar fashion via Instagram.

A statement was also issued by the White House, which in part read:

"An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

More tributes continue to pour in for the great monarch that left the world today.