Olivia Wilde Denied Claims That She Had An Affair With Harry Styles On Jason Sudeikis

Finally, Olivia Wilde has responded to reports that she ditched Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles . In her October cover story for Vanity Fair, which was released on Thursday, the 38-year-old "Don't Worry Darling" filmmaker said, "The utter horses-t concept that I left Jason for Harry is utterly false."

Before I contacted Harry, our marriage had already ended. It doesn't end abruptly, like every relationship that comes to an end. The actress outlined the difficult journey she and the 46-year-old "Ted Lasso" actor took before formally calling it quits at the start of the pandemic.

Before realizing the relationship "was no longer good" for their two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, the former couple, who were engaged in 2013, co-parented their two children during the lockdown.

When news of their breakup first surfaced in November 2020, Wilde attacked the fabricated stories and controversy surrounding it, saying that as friends who reside in different homes, they could be good parents. The youngsters have already gone through enough. It was her.

The former "O.C." star said she has been very honest with Otis and Daisy about the situations that involve their father and her 28-year-old boyfriend.

They are aware that choosing choices can help you stay safe and lead a fulfilling life. They do, she said, in fact. Between the ages of 27 and 35, I underwent a lot of growth. I came to be a director. And I believe I discovered who I am as a person.

Although it is unknown precisely when the "Booksmart" director and Styles started dating, Page Six initially revealed their relationship during a close friend's wedding in early January 2021.

Her ex-fiancé issued her with custody documents while she was on live at CinemaCon in April, the former "House" actress reaffirmed in the conversation, and she did not take it as a shock.