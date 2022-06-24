Porsha Williams Makes Fans Happy With A Video Featuring Her Daughter, PJ

Porsha Williams makes her fans and followers happy with a video featuring her fantastic daughter, PJ. Check out the clip here.

'The sweetest Love No wig, No makeup nothing but pure love for her mommy! She often calls me a superhero and only if she knew how I try to live up to all she sees & feels. It’s the unconditional love for me @pilarjhena,' Porsha said.

Someone posted this: 'Awe this is so adorable and Princess Pilar looks so beautiful mommy gifts are the best.'

A commenter said: 'Well done porsha I've watched your journey and struggles since you've joined HWOA your determination and strength should be applorded you have a beautiful and blessed family.'

One other follower said: 'She so adorable nothing but a mother and daughters love nothing in the world can take the place of that I know even though my son is grown but my love gets stronger as I've watched him grow into a kind loving human being and I'm a single mum I give God thanks for his strength every day.'

A commenter posted this message: 'You are a super hero because you take on the world and are a beautiful mom you are so bless Pilar knows she has a wonderful mom and no matter what keep being you .'

A follower said: 'Omg!!!! So cute!!!!! @porsha4real I’m so happy for you @ P!!!! Your happiness is so encouraging!!!' and a commenter posted this: 'Absolutely! The love of a child is the best! Happy 40th! New decade! New season in your life! Take it allll in and enjoy it!!'

Advertisement

Porsha is living her best life with her family these days. Stay tuned to see what more this amazing lady will post for fans and followers via social media.