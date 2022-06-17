Penelope Cruz, in a hot pink dress, headed the red carpet of the gala dinner in New York

The actress once again delighted fans with a stylish way

The Tribeca Gala Dinner in New York took place the other day. The star of the evening was undoubtedly Penelope Cruz, who showed an elegant outfit on the red carpet.

For the event, the actress picked up a hot pink flowing floor-length dress and a quilted Chanel box bag on a chain to match it. Penelope completed the look with gold hoop earrings, and in styling, she preferred light waves.

Among the guests at the event were Kira Sedgwick, Andie MacDowell, Rebecca Dayan, and other world stars who chose Chanel images for the exit.

The annual Gala Dinner is dedicated to artists whose work will later be prizes for the winners of the Tribeca Film Festival, founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal.

In the previous post, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, a dinner was held for the 2022 Oscar nominees; among the guests of which was the contender for the golden statuette, the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, who conquered academics with her work in the film Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodovar.

For a special occasion, Penelope chose a laconic outfit - a pink tweed mini dress with patch pockets and large buttons, decorated with the logo of the French fashion house Chanel, and black minimalist sandals.

She completed the 1990s-inspired look with a sleek, low-volume hairstyle reminiscent of Rachel from Friends.

Cruz added a touch of billing to his look with round gold hoops. The actress wore her bronze tassels in light waves, leaning over her shoulders.

The most fundamental and important was the role of Penelope Cruzin in Pain and Glory, where the actress played Almodovar's mother. If in the autobiographical film Cruz became the keeper of carelessness, acceptance, and vitality from childhood memories.