Simu Liu Has Just About Confirmed His Romance With Jade Bender

Simu Liu is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now. The Shang Chi star is currently confirmed to be appearing in several upcoming high profiles releases including the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger starring Sam Worthington and Jordana Brewster, Mark Wahlberg's Arthur The King, and an untitled sequel to Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu also recently appeared in Netflix's Senior Year.

While being the most demanded actor, Simu has also attained the status of most demanded bachelor, but for anyone who was keeping their hopes up, that ship might have sailed. Simu appeared alongside Senior Year actress Jade Bender on the red carpet of the ESPYs pretty much confirming the rumors surrounding the two individuals for about a month now.

The pair were first seen together on the 19th of June when leaving what appeared to be a dinner date at Catch LA. The rumors began on that day and the events that followed only added more and more weight to the theory. Bender accompanied Liu to his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and near the end of June both actors shared several pictures from a trip to the Bahamas which fans are speculating might have been a joint trip, although none of the pictures showed them together. It is perfectly possible that the two individuals are trying to keep it low-key if there is an actual romance brewing between them. Even on the red carpet of the ESPYs while the two were photographed together there was minimal PDA and all the pictures taken seemed very respectful and professional.

However, while there hasn't been an official announcement from either of the two individuals, a side-by-side red carpet appearance is usually a confirmation in the world of entertainment.

With both actors currently facing a nice upward trajectory in their careers perhaps they decide that it was time to share the world, they were building with someone. Fans are desperately waiting for the official confirmation from the duo that looks adorable together.