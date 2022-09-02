Tessa Thompson Rocks The Red Carpet In A Stunning Red Mini Dress For The Premiere Of Bardo

Celebrities like to show off their unique fashion styles, especially on the red carpet . Most celebrities prefer wearing some big brands however the fashionable celebrities’ fans know and love always chose to rock the red carpet wearing something unique.

Tessa Thompson recently attended the premiere of the new comedy film “Bardo” and her look was stunning. From the looks of it, it seemed she had taken a lot of inspiration for her outfit from the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival and the looks celebrities wore on the red carpet at the event.

Tessa chose to wear a vibrant red mini dress that matched the red carpet perfectly. The dress itself had been from the couture collection of Elie Saab's fall/winter 2022. The dress was not just a simple dress but consisted of a red hood that went from her waistline up to around her shoulders. The dress also had a stunning train that settled around her legs.

Underneath the dress, she chose to wear tights of the same color and for accessories, she wore matching heeled pumps of the same shade. She also carried a red mini box handbag in her hand to complete the look.

The dress in itself was stunning but the additions made it the most unique thing at the event. Tessa is known for her incredible fashion sense and is known for her appearances in multiple events looking fabulous. She was also talked about at the previous red-carpet event she attended where she chose to wear a dress with tiers that were structured on the top half. The top half of the dress was a stunning silver shiny color while the bottom half of her dress was a glittery black fabric a little bit tighter.

Her red-carpet look wowed the crowd and those around her could not stop talking about how iconic and amazing her dresses have always been. It seems as if Tessa knows of her style and is willing to embrace newer styles and go out of her comfort zone. The dress at the “Bardo” premiere gained a lot of appreciation from fans and Tessa looked stunning.