Paige O'Brien, who is married to Josh Peck, has delivered the couple's second son, and the happy news was shared on the couple's social media accounts on Friday.

Shai Miller Peck, who is 35 years old, wrote a photo that she posted on Instagram of her newborn son sharing a bed with his older brother Max, who is three years old.

O'Brien, who is 31 years old, also published a collection of images of her sons with the caption "Shai." In June, the pregnant cinematographer made the news public that she was carrying her and the former member of Drake & Josh's second child.

She announced on Instagram while on vacation in Italy, wearing a pink outfit to show off her growing baby bulge. The pregnant actress, who was pregnant then, tagged the social media photo with an emoji of a bowl of spaghetti.

Although Peck did not share the information on his account, he did make a sarcastic comment on his wife's post in which he asked, "Is mine or not?"

Additionally, Drake Bell's partner, Janet Von Schmeling, expressed her approval in the comments section. The actress, who is 28 years old and has a son with Bell, responded with three red heart emojis to Bell's post.

Schmeling and Bell married in private in 2018, and they have not disclosed the name that they have chosen for their son. The couple kept their engagement a secret until they publicly announced it.

Importantly, when Peck married O'Brien in June 2017, Bell criticized his former co-star on Twitter for not asking him to the event. Peck and O'Brien's wedding was one of the highlights of the year.

The message is loud and clear, the musician, who is now 36 years old, stated in tweets that have since been deleted at the time. However, the day has shown everyone their true colors. The importance of steadfastness cannot be overstated. ALWAYS keep in mind where you originated from.

By the time Peck gave birth to his first-born kid, Max, in December of the following year, the couple had seemingly put their differences behind them.

In June 2019, the new parent uploaded a snapshot to his Instagram Story of Bell playing with his infant son and captioned it, "The boys." Bell's son was just five months old at the time.