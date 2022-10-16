In Honor Of His Wife Keely, Pierce Brosnan Has Revealed That He Donned His Real Wedding Ring In The Film Black Adam

In a new conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor, nominated for a Golden Globe, stated that he paid tribute to his wife of 21 years, Keely Shaye Brosnan, by wearing his real wedding band while filming the next film Black Adam. Brosnan is 69 years old.

This is the ring we exchanged vows with, and this is the watch that Keely gave me many years ago; it is engraved with the phrase "Time flies on love's wings," which he told me. Because I was playing this character, I chose to wear it. It seemed like the right thing to do.

Man has experienced life in many different eras. In the universe of DC Comics, he is among the most potent sorcerers ever. However, he did have a wife named Enza, and from what I understand, she was much more powerful than he was; Pierce then continued, saying that he had no idea who would play the role of Enza.

At 59 years old, Keely was moved by the quiet tribute that her husband paid onstage. She raved about how much she admired those emblems and that he had brought them into the realm of superpowers and superheroes with him.

According to a description on DC's website, Pierce plays the role of Doctor Fate, also known as Kent Nelson, in the film Black Adam. In this role, he is a member of the Justice Society of America, appears to be wearing the Helmet of Fate, can cast spells, and his goal is to battle Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam character.

The actor had shown his appreciation for his wife by tweeting a snapshot from their wedding day to commemorate the couple's 21st wedding anniversary in August. I hope you had a wonderful anniversary, my darling @keelyshayebrosnan. That night, we danced, and to this day, we still dance the same. But, according to what he wrote, "I could do it all again."

At the New York City premiere of Black Adam on Wednesday, Keely spoke with PEOPLE for the first time about her husband. She gushed about how he is a superhero at home and asked why he couldn't be one on the big screen as well.