Josh Peck is happy for Jeanette McCurdy, a former Nickelodeon alumna who wrote the book "I'm Glad My Mom Died."

The "Drake & Josh" star recently told Page Six in an exclusive, "I believe she is really courageous to describe her experience and to be as truthful as she is. Last week, Peck shared a cute Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to McCurdy with the comment, "My friend Jennette authored a book, and it's out today.

"I believe her wit and thoughtfulness are two of her greatest abilities, and as soon as I was able to read the book, I did since I really wanted to see how she recounted her narrative," the reviewer said.

The "iCarly" star's newly published memoir explores the complex connection she had with her mom, who regulated her every step and made her daughter become a child star, as its headline indicates. The "Sam & Cat" actor McCurdy's mother passed away from cancer in 2013 when he was only 21.

Last week, Peck shared a cute Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to McCurdy with the comment, "My friend Jennette authored a book, and it's out today.

Few people can match her bravery, humor, and thoughtfulness. Order it now! The 35-year-old actor is now starring in the musical film "13: The Musical" as a Rabbi who helps a youngster during his bar-mitzvah. A popular Broadway production was adapted for the musical, which also features Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman.

Peck's own bar-mitzvah was appropriate for a person who began doing stand-up at the age of 10 at Caroline's on Broadway.

I guess it's no surprise that I'm still in rehab today, he added with a chuckle. "My bar-mitzvah required me to perform for no less than 45 minutes doing a combination of songs, a duet with my mom, and stand-up humor.