Owen Wilson Reveals He Is Afraid Of Dishing Out Spoilers For Loki Season 2

Marvel films/shows and spoilers do not go together. The studio is notorious for keeping a strict eye on the actors and other individuals involved in the projects to make sure that they do not reveal crucial information about the upcoming projects whilst in interviews etc.

Many actors have been on the receiving end of Marvel's wrath after accidentally revealing too much information in interviews, most popularly Spider-man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, both of whom revealed crucial information about their upcoming projects at one point. Ruffalo was even guilty of accidentally live streaming an early viewing of Thor: Ragnarok on his social media.

The latest actor to experience the spoiler phobia is Owen Wilson. who made his Marvel debut in the Disney+ series Loki . Owen Wilson plays the role of Mobius in the series.

Loki has arguably been the most successful Disney+ series from Marvel so far and by the time its finale for the first season began streaming, the second season was already given the green light.

Little is known about the second season of the show so far and Owen Wilson is trying his best to keep it that way as he recently mentioned in an interview that he gets nervous discussing anything about the next season.

His exact comments while speaking to Comicbook were as follows:

"Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing Loki, and we're filming that now in London.

Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

Owen also talked about in the same interview that Marvel has actually scolded him before for revealing information ahead of time.

Owen's first run-in with Marvel's attitude towards spoilers was back when season 1 was being shot and he let slip to the public that the mustache he had grown was indeed for the show. Poor Owen had no idea how much MCU fans could deduce out of that little piece of information.

Regardless, the actor seems to be taking no risk this time and fans will just have to wait for Loki season 2 to hit Disney+ in order to find out more because Owen's lips are sealed.