More Photos Leak From The Set Of Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2

Season 2 of Marvel 's TV series Loki has begun filming and more leaked footage from the set makes its way to the internet every day. Some pictures leaked online earlier showed the titular character Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston , dressed in a graceful suit at a party alongside his buddy-cop character in the show, Mobius, played by Owen Wilson , also dressed in a handsome suit. Those pictures made it seem like that the two characters are on some sort of secret mission. The idea excited fans because the chemistry between Loki and Mobius was one of the main selling points of season 1. It also allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief as the finale of season 1 left Loki in an alternate universe where Mobius doesn't even know Loki but it seems in some way, the two are back on the same team now.

Now, even more leaked pictures have surfaced on the web, which show Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston on set, dressed in their Time Variance Authority uniforms from season 1, meaning that the two are back in the bureaucratic organization for some covert work.

Season 1 of Loki followed the God of Mischief as he is arrested by an organization called the Time Variance Authority (TVA) which intends to kill him, but Loki along with a multiversal variant of himself Sylvie escapes and seeks to bring down the organization. He befriends TVA agent Mobius in his mission. They eventually reach the mastermind of the TVA, He Who Remains and kill him. It turns out he was the one maintaining the singular flow of time and his death splits reality into multiverses and Loki lands in a separate universe where no one, including Mobius, knows him.

Advertisement

This cliffhanger ending left fans begging for more information but the second season of the show was announced to be about 2 years away, with a tentative release date being set for mid-2023. Now, with shooting underway in the UK, new set photos leak every now and then and the speculation for season 2 has begun.