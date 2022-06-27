Nicola Peltz posed for the cover of Tatler and spoke about her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham

The 27-year-old daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz Nicola appeared on the cover of Tatler.

She conveyed the details of her marriage to the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn. The corresponding pictures and interviews were published on the publication's website.

In the photo shoot, which was published on the cover and pages of Tatler magazine, the model poses in daring looks.

One of them with yellow feathers and gold and completes everything with a magnificent retro hairstyle.

In another picture, Nicola appeared in a leather jacket and a mini, to which they added a tiered necklace with stones.

In an interview, Nicola Peltz spoke about the first months of her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and his interests.

"You could say that when Brooklyn is in the kitchen, he is in heaven.

Since the pandemic, all he talks about is the kitchen. So one day, I just started filming it while cooking. I said: "This is what you love," said Nicola Peltz.

"Brooklyn is doing very interesting things and also doing business, which is really nice. I watch him call my dad and say, "What do you think about this?" I love looking at it!" — shared the model.

