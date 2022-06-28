Naomi Campbell, David Beckham, and other stars at the Dior menswear show

The last show of the Dior men's spring-summer collection was extremely remarkable not only for stylish outfits that men in our country can only be inspired by at the moment but also for the stars who arrived at the event.

So, Naomi Campbell attracted the attention of the public in an impeccable gray suit, a translucent pink printed shirt, and marsh-colored leather sandals.

A pink bag, massive necklaces in several rows, and a diamond ring completed the spectacular image of the supermodel.

David Beckham came out with his youngest son in a rather strange way: the legendary football player came to the show in a black satin suit, socks, and sandals from a collaboration between the French fashion house and the Birkenstock brand.

Cruz Beckham did not experiment with somewhat controversial trends, so he wore an acid green jacket, a white tank top, and black trousers with white sneakers.

In addition, the young man decided to complement the bow with pearl and gold pendants, earrings, and massive bracelets.

Recently, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rarely appear at social events, so stylish celebrity outfits are increasingly becoming an occasion for discussion.

This time, the singer wore light-colored trousers, a printed shirt, a sand-colored jacket, and matching rubber boots, while, as the artist's lover, she chose a white short-sleeve shirt, beige cargo pants, and black pumps. Sunglasses completed the harmonious images of the spouses.

Also present at the grand ceremony was American reality star Jordan Woods, who was dressed from head to toe in Dior.

The 24-year-old joined his wife Karl-Anthony Towns, a former capping up with the Kardashian star looking stunning in a printed skirt and cream crop sweater.

Completing the look with the 6 2,600 Micro Lady Dior bag, the couple got excited while embracing the cameras.