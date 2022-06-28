Emilia Clarke and George R.R. Martin ensured to work on 'Game of Thrones' Sequel

Emilia Clarke and George R.R. Martin have confirmed the development of a sequel to Game of Thrones, which will presumably star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) again.

"Game of Thrones Sequel Starring Jon Snow Will Reverse Original HBO Finale" is the headline many news outlets have come out with.

In an interview, the former "Mother of Dragons" confirmed that Kit Harington would reprise his role as Jon Snow in a spin-off dedicated to the fan-favorite hero, as previously reported in the press.

Game of Thrones creator Martin also confirmed the planning stages in a blog post-Thursday.

"Yes, The John Snow Show is in the works," he wrote, adding that the program's working title was simply "SNOW," and Harington pitched the idea to Martin and company.

However, HBO has not officially announced whether it is giving the green light to the project.

But will Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, appear in The Snow Show? "No, I think I've had enough," the actress laughed.

Insiders said the in-development series is progressing "creatively bold" as the project will "flip" the final season of Game of Thrones as the final word on the fates of the surviving characters in cable television's most popular and Emmy -winning series.

Likely, other surviving central characters, such as Snow's half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark Sophie Turner, as well as Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), could also appear in the new adaptation.

In a previous post, The American magazine Vanity Fair published excerpts from the book by Michelle Clapton, the costume designer for the cult TV series Game of Thrones.

In the English version, the publication will be called I nsight Editions Game of Thrones: The Costumes. In the book, the author shares the secret meanings and hints that the complex and luxurious outfits of the characters contain.

In particular, the artist described in detail the outfits of Sansa and Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, and many others.

Every detail of their costumes contains a certain symbol of the family, relationships with the family, and even their personal development.