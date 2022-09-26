Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Seen In Front Row Of Versace Fashion Show While Gigi Hadid Walks The Runway

Celebrity gossip is the backbone of entertainment in the fashion universe. Recent rumors of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have emerged as the world speculates on whether they are dating or not. The news on the relationship status of the two has gained a lot of attention from everyone around.

In a recent Versace show, Gigi Hadid walked the runway looking as fabulous as ever. Her ensemble consisted of all black long dress consisting of a hood with some interesting slits on her ribs and down just above her chest. Her eye makeup was very similar black eyeshadow and a dark brooding look overall. Gigi seemed to be confident while walking on the runway and looked stunning.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone was also seen in the front row of the Versace fashion show. She was also seen wearing an all black ensemble with a very fashionable corset, some flared pants and high heels. Her dark hair framed her face with a fringe covering her forehead.

Although the world has been speculating, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have yet to make a comment on their relationship status. They have been seen spending a lot of time with each other in multiple locations. According to a source, the two have been fulling seeing each other. The source also claims that the two are fully interested in each other.

Leonardo and Camila have only broken up at the start of the year, with the public only hearing about it in August. The couple had been dating for four years and only broke up very recently. However, the news is very interested in the encounter between Gigi and Camila especially since it seems that Leonardo has moved on way too fast.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid is known for previously dating Zayn Malik. The two have had an on off relationship and also have a child together named Khai who just recently turned two years old.