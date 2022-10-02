Kelly Ripa Claims That Ricki Lake's Blessing Led Her To Marry Mark Consuelos

Ripa, 51, admitted she had doubts about exchanging vows with Consuelos, also 51, in Las Vegas in May 1996 when speaking with Anderson Cooper on Thursday at a book launch for Live Wire in New York City. Fortunately for the pair, Lake, now 54, was their savior.

I thought it was a terrible sign that they were deicing the wings. This is a sign of bad luck. This is a bad idea and must be stopped immediately. Ripa reminded Cooper (then 55) that they were deicing the wings. And then, like a messenger from heaven, THE Ricki Lake stepped foot on the plane. We're going to be alright, I reassured her.

Cooper responded, "I adore that Ricki Lake was the indication that, Oh yeah, this relationship is going to come out."

Ripa said, "Pardon me," in response. In 1996, Ricki Lake was the generation's Oprah [Winfrey]. As she stepped foot aboard the plane, it was as if the entire cabin were bathed in a warm light. After that, we decided to stay aboard the aircraft. The plane was a good sign, we thought.

During their 26 years together, Ripa and Consuelos have welcomed three children into the world: sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21. Ripa also discussed the couple's brief breakup five days before their elopement on Thursday night.

I want to make it clear that he ended our relationship. He dumped me, and I had to make him pay for it. Okay? I wasn't joking, she said to herself. What a meta and weird thing to do. It's so out there that I kept thinking while writing it, "None of this can be real, except that it is." Because we were there, and this is how it went down, I saw it happen. Mark dumped me right before we were to appear on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

Okay. There was a unique program airing in celebration of Mother's Day. She explained that this mother had two primary desires: finally meeting Haley and Mateo from All My Children and getting a brand new La-Z-Boy recliner.

We need to go to work on this lady's vision board, I thought to myself. There must be other things on your want list.