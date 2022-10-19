Trending

He Didn't Require My Presence, Statement From Kelly Ripa About Regis Philbin

Janet WilliamsJanet Williams
Oct 19, 2022 7:05 AM
1 Views
0
He Didn't Require My Presence, Statement From Kelly Ripa About Regis Philbin
Credit: people

After Kathie Lee Gifford, Regis Philbin's longstanding co-host resigned in 2000, Live formally welcomed Ripa, 52, in 2001. The next year, the show changed its name to Live with Regis and Kelly.

In a recent interview with Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa discussed how she came to co-host Live with Regis Philbin and if she would do so again if given the opportunity.

It's not easy being the new person in what seems to be a well-oiled system, as she describes in her memoir Live Wire. I agree with him on every point, she declared. Having a host chosen for him was unnecessary. That can't possibly be right. I strongly support him in this book because he put in his time and developed this show.

According to Ripa, it's challenging to pair random people from different generations for a program of that magnitude. She went on to say that she felt bad for him since he was prominent and well-established and that the workplace was like a melting pot of individuals from all walks of life.

Ripa claims that she didn't know she was auditioning for the show when she got the position; she thought she was merely filling in for the day.

I was told that, along with the fact that they weren't seeking a host. And I responded, "No worries." I'm employed at present. Honestly, she said, she was already feeling overwhelmed. A toddler recently joined my family. It was a secret that I was pregnant. I feel like there was so much going on in my head at once. Having a lot on my plate, I was attempting to find a method to disappear from view. Having so much on my plate, I didn't feel like doing it all over again.

The unexpected gift of this opportunity unnerved Ripa much.

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Kelly Ripa Claims That Ricki Lake&#39;s Blessing Led Her To Marry Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Claims That Ricki Lake's Blessing Led Her To Marry Mark Consuelos

Posted on Oct 2, 2022 8:22 PM
Every day is Mother&#39;s Day when you are Kelly Ripa. Kelly&#39;s children - Michael, Lola, and Michael Consuelos - gave her a beautiful bouquet before the holiday

Every day is Mother's Day when you are Kelly Ripa. Kelly's children - Michael, Lola, and Michael Consuelos - gave her a beautiful bouquet before the holiday

Posted on May 12, 2022 4:22 PM
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Share Some Great Pics From Their European Vacation With Their Whole Extended Family!

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Share Some Great Pics From Their European Vacation With Their Whole Extended Family!

Posted on Jul 5, 2021 9:23 PM