Keeley Hazell's Decision To Share The Same Snippet As Olivia Wilde Drew Attention

The special salad dressing is not as well kept a secret as we had initially thought. Keeley Hazell, formerly in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, posted an image of the salad dressing that appears to be the subject of accusations that Wilde and Sudeikis got into a central argument over. The photo was uploaded to Hazell's Instagram story.

Although it's possible that it was just a happy coincidence that the Ted Lasso star's two exes were also reading Heartburn by Nora Ephron, Hazell's comments appeared to be a jab at the Booksmart director. I don't get your need to give everything a backstory. The highlighted passage appeared in the Instagram story of the model, who is 36 years old.

As a result, I explained to her why this was the case, stating that if I told the narrative, I would have complete control over the account. Because if I relate the story to you, I can make you laugh, and I would much rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me, the reason for this being that. Because if I recount what happened, it won't hurt quite as much. Because if I relate the tale, I can move on to the next step.

The illuminating quotation could be seen directly above the recipe for the now-famous salad dressing that Wilde, 38, had posted the day before.

According to the recipe, which Wilde developed for her boyfriend, Harry Styles, combine two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons of excellent red wine vinegar. Then, while whisking the mixture constantly with a fork, add six tablespoons of olive oil until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy.

This method results in a very robust vinaigrette that is excellent for salad greens such as arugula, watercress, and endive. Hazell began seeing Sudeikis, 47 at the time, in February 2021, just four months after he had ended his relationship with Wilde. However, the couple decided to end their relationship in May 2022.

According to Page Six's sources, the actor had a sense of security and calmed with the model during the period that they were dating. He was supposedly at ease enough with her to reveal his ex-top-secret girlfriend's recipe.