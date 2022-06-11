Kate Middleton, in a classic look, visited the Little Village charity center in London

After an eventful weekend during which the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II was celebrated, Kate Middleton returned to her daily duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Little Village charity center. This is a kind of "bank" of essentials that may be required by young mothers and babies whose families suffer from low incomes.

Kate began working with Little Village during the coronavirus pandemic when such assistance was especially relevant.

During her visit, the Duchess of Cambridge met with staff, volunteers, and several families who receive regular assistance from this organization. She gave them things that became the 20,000th parcel that arrived in Little Village from the palace. Her help was highly appreciated by Sophie Livingston, CEO of the center:

"We were all very happy to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as our guest. She took her time and took the time to talk to staff and families in need, which just goes to show how important philanthropy is to her personally."

We remind our readers that on previous visits, Middleton even took part in sorting packages for those in need and compiling lists of essentials.

The Duchess of Cambridge has repeatedly admitted that she loves spending time in the company of small children. Prince William once joked that in their company, Kate Middleton forgets about the watch and enjoys spending all her free time with them.

"Every time after talking with them, I come home and offer my husband to have another child," she once opened up in an interview.

Last weekend, during the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, Kate Middleton had the opportunity to meet Lilibet, the one-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their visit to the UK coincided with the celebration of the baby's birthday, but the Dukes of Sussex could not attend the party organized for this occasion: that evening, they were supposed to go to one of the events dedicated to Elizabeth II, which was organized in one of the castles in wales.

Advertisement

However, the haters of the Dukes of Sussex are already saying that Prince William and his wife ignored this opportunity due to deteriorating relations with relatives.