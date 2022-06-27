Kate Middleton showed how she taught Princes George and Louis to kick the ball

The Duchess of Cambridge again violated the Royal Code, but she did it so elegantly that few noticed it.

While attending Cambridgeshire County Day, Kate Middleton traveled with Prince William to the Newmarket Rowley Mile Course, which hosted a competition that required hitting a soccer ball on a target.

Even though the Duchess of Cambridge came to the hippodrome in a light dress and high wedge shoes, she did not refuse the opportunity to participate in them on an equal basis with everyone.

And she succeeded: Kate hit the ball several times on the targets, effortlessly maintaining her balance even when she hit the ball.

And this is not the first time that the wife of Prince William decided to test her sports skills without giving up her favorite shoes with heels - in such shoes, she had previously tried sailing and Tennis.

However, this pair of shoes was not the only one noticed on the Duchess that day: she had previously appeared in light blue shoes at the Fitzwilliam Museum.

There, the Duchess of Cambridge, along with her husband, was invited to the official presentation of the first official portrait of the spouses, in which she is depicted with her husband.

The painting was painted by the British portrait painter Jamie Koret and commissioned by the Royal Portrait Trust for Cambridgeshire.

It shows Kate wearing The Vampire's Wife, a rich emerald dress she wore to Dublin in March 2020.

The Duchess' outfit in the picture is complemented by the iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Green Satin pumps such could be seen on the heroine of Sarah Jessica Parker in " Sex and the City " on her wedding day to Mr. Big.

Kate, portrayed by Jamie Coret, also wears her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's accessories: pearl and diamond earrings given to Lady D for her wedding by the Collingwood jewelers and a three-strand pearl bracelet she described as one of her favorite pieces of jewelry.