Julia Fox again chose a dress that leaves no room for imagination. Kanye West 's ex-girlfriend continues to follow the style they came up with her ex-boyfriend. The popularity of the 32-year-old actress, who briefly turned her head to ex-husband Kim Kardashian, is gaining momentum after her short romance with Kanye West.

Whatever one may say, Ye is a brilliant creative and PR guru, and thanks to his ideas, Julia Fox has acquired a recognizable (and rather shocking) style that helps her get on the front pages of the world's tabloids.

Right now, the actress is busy filming the movie "Coach" and periodically flashes at social events in spectacular outfits. She made headlines over the weekend by heading to the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Hollywood in a formfitting sheer jersey dress with red latex details and a plunging cutout on the left side.

There is no doubt that the outfit of the actress, like most of the output images of Julia, was chosen to surprise others and draw attention to her impeccable figure. The life of Julia Fox after a fleeting romance with Ye has changed dramatically: from a local American celebrity; she has become a pop phenomenon that is discussed every day.

The actress claims to be a style icon; a photographer travels with her, capturing every new image of a celebrity. It is these pictures that are then scattered over the Internet and become the subjects of controversy.