Commemorative coin to be issued to celebrate Prince William 's 40th birthday. On June 21 this year, Prince William will turn 40 years old, and, it would seem, there is still a whole month before the event, but the gifts were not long in coming. The first presentation in honor of the anniversary of the Duke was made by the Royal Mint of Great Britain:

a portrait of Cambridge will adorn the five-pound coin. The design of the gift was unveiled on Monday, and the coin is said to be based on a photo taken at the Prince's birthday party in June 2018 at the British Ambassador's residence in Amman. The coin depicts a three-quarter profile of the Prince, and the eyes of the Duke are directed to the upper right corner.

On the left side, you can see the number 40, which is a reference to the jubilee figure, and on the right side, you can see the letter "W, "decorated with a crown that characterizes the name and future status of William. A limited-edition of two coins will also be released, including a 0.25 oz celebratory gold coin and a sovereign (English gold coin) from 1982, the year the Duke was born. In addition, the collection will include a limited edition coin crafted from 5 oz solid gold using a special laser technology that creates a "highly embossed finish ."," which gives the portrait of Prince William and improved three-dimensional look.

Experts note that this is the first time that a representative of the royal family, who so far only occupies second place on the throne, solo decorates a coin with his portrait. You can pre-order the coin on the official website of the Royal Mint ROYALMINT.COM.