Dua Lipa showed the most relevant swimsuit of this summer and an impeccable figure. The singer sunbathes in a floral bikini on a lake in Germany.

The 26-year-old superstar looked dazzling in a pink and orange floral set, showing off her stunning figure. The singer shared fresh pictures in which she basked in the sun near a German lake after a show in Munich. In fresh footage, Dua Lipa was lying on her side, her long dark hair gathered in a high ponytail. The summer look was completed with hoop earrings and a gold chain belt wrapped around the waist. According to the Daily Mail, she was accompanied on the beach by her friends Rosie Viva, Ray Ann Hayden, and trainer Annie Moves.

It wasn't the first time Dua had shared photos like this. A week ago, she posted with her younger sister Rina Lipa on her birthday. In the charming pictures, the girls posed in swimsuits: the singer preferred a yellow crochet bikini, and her 21-year-old sister opted for a bright pink set with gold chains. And a little earlier, the star posted a series of photos from the vacation, demonstrating a toned body and a large collection of swimsuits - from neon green to classic black.

The British-born singer is in the midst of her Future Nostalgia Tour, which kicked off in Miami in February.

