Johnny Depp celebrated victory in court at an Indian restaurant, having dined on $63,000

Johnny Depp was surrounded by security to help him walk when he left a hotel in Birmingham.

The 58-year-old actor was celebrating his dramatic defamation victory over ex-wife Amber Heard and held an empty mug in his hand as he was escorted out of the hotel by his own bodyguard.

Johnny donned a black and white plaid blazer and one of his signature bandannas as he was welcomed by an army of fans outside his hotel.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was joined by singer Jeff Beck, with whom he performed on his UK tour. Clearly in good spirits after winning last week's trial, Johnny waved to his fans as a pair of bodyguards escorted him out of the hotel.

The group enjoyed an Indian cuisine banquet specially prepared for them, along with cocktails and rose champagne. Insiders report that 25 people received a whopping $63,000 bill as a result of their get-togethers.

The restaurant was shut to all other customers while Depp and his support team received personalized service and personal attention over a five-hour stay, leaving around midnight. Mohammed Hussain, COO of Varanasi, considered one of the UK's leading Indian restaurants, told reporters:

"Sunday afternoon, we got a call out of the blue saying that Johnny Depp wants to come to eat with a group of people. I was stunned, and at first, I thought that this could be our end.

But then his security team came and checked the restaurant, and we let them take the whole place because we were worried that other patrons might disturb him.

Depp was a very sweet, down-to-earth guy who spent a lot of time talking to the staff and was happy to pose for pictures with him. You would never think that he is such a big star. He had plenty of time for all of us."