John Travolta Has Posted A Video Of His Son's Dog Waking Him Up, And It Is Adorable

On Friday, the Old Dogs actor, who is 68 years old, uploaded a brief and endearing video to Instagram that featured his son's dog, which drooled all over the actor's face.

In the caption of a video showing Peanut, Ben's dog, continuously licking Travolta on the face, he stated, "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up."

In the video, Travolta communicates with the animal in a tone reminiscent of a baby's, but his words are basically indecipherable because the same Peanut is slobbering on him.

It would appear that the dog formerly known as Mac N Cheese has been rechristened as Peanut. After Jamie Lee Curtis brought her on stage to honor Betty White and her commitment to animal protection during the Oscars In Memoriam segment this year, Travolta decided to adopt her for his son. So Jamie Lee Curtis took her on stage to pay tribute to Betty White. Chad Atkins, the co-founder of Paw Works, told PEOPLE that the puppy, along with a few other puppies, had been abandoned in a box outside of an animal shelter.

Peanut, her three brothers, and their mother were all abandoned in front of the Avenal Animal Shelter in Avenal, California. Peanut was given the name Peanut by the person who abandoned her. And by the time the 94th Academy Awards had rolled along, she was the only person who had not yet found a place to call her own. Curtis did not want to participate even though the section was supposed to feature a trained dog.

Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed, "No, no, no, that's not something that we can do." Betty White was well recognized for her compassion toward animals, and she was also a great supporter of animal rescue efforts throughout her life. Therefore, according to Atkins, the animal must have come from a rescue organization.