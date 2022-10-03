In Colorado, James Gunn And Jennifer Holland Tied The Knot

After being together for seven years, the director and Jennifer Holland have taken the next step and gotten married.

The groom could not contain his excitement as he expressed it on Instagram on Friday, writing, "What an unbelievable, gorgeous, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world."

And before you ask, that is a moose that appeared just as the ceremony started. After that, Gunn, now 56, continued to write. And in case you were wondering, yes, @originalfunko did make the cake toppers for our wedding based on our actual tuxedo and gown.

Holland, 35, remarked, I love you @jamesgunn! The star of "The Peacemaker" said in her own post that after the flawless and breathtakingly gorgeous wedding, she was filled to the brim with gratitude and couldn't contain it any longer.

James! Holland said, "Thank you so much for sharing your love, life, and family with me!" I am grateful that you have chosen me, elevated me, and are the source of all of my belly laughs. Cheers to the fantastic years that will inevitably follow the first seven!

In addition, the guests of the couple's upcoming wedding in Colorado watched a Marvel vs. DC softball game alongside the happy couple.

This is because many of Gunn's star-studded coworkers, including those from Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and others, attended the wedding festivities and made them more enjoyable.

The actor shared some fantastic photographs on social media with his fellow cast members, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, and John Cena, among others.

Since 2015, Gunn and Holland have been an item, and the couple announced in February that they are engaged.

A snapshot of the actress wearing a sparkler was posted to the director's Instagram account in February with the remark "." Jenna Fischer, a former cast member on The Office, and Gunn were married from the years 2000 until 2008.