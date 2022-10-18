James Cordon Left A Waitress Shaken After Abusive Behaviour But Now Has The Restaurant Ban Lifted According To Restaurant Manager Keith McNally

James Cordon is one of the biggest names in the world as the comedian has gained tons of fame over the years. He’s one of the few names that every household knows. But it seems James Cordon isn’t always wholesome and nice as recent reports expose him being exceptionally rude at a restaurant which left a waitress shaken.

Keith McNally, manager of the New York restaurant Balthazar, claimed that James Cordon was rude to his staff two times when he came to the restaurant. He went as far as to say that James had been the most abusive customer to his staff since the restaurant had opened up 25 years ago.

The first incident, according to McNally, was when Cordon had found a hair in his food. He agreed that the circumstance had not been pleasant however he also noted that the manager working at the time had been very apologetic to James for the mistake.

During this incident, James had asked for free drinks right at that second and said that the previous drinks should also be taken care of by the restaurant. His threat was that if his wishes were not complied with, he would write a nasty review about the restaurant.

The second incident was when James Cordon complained that there were a few egg whites mixed with the egg yolk in his wife’s omelet. He said, “The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!'” He also claimed that the waitress who was yelled at was very shaken by James Cordon’s behavior.

Just a few hours after the ban had been placed, he stated that the ban had been lifted because James Cordon had called him to apologize. He said that all was forgiven and that he held nothing against James Cordon especially since he had been big enough to apologize to him.