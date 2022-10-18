Early Spoiler-Free Reviews For Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Are In And They Are Neither Great Nor Terrible But Simply Excited About What Will Happen Next

Black Adam is mere days away from release in cinemas around the world and as is tradition, several members of the press and several critics have been given early previews to the film so that they can give their spoiler-free reviews to the excited fans and let them know what they can expect as they grab their popcorn and head into the cinema.

Black Adam has been hyped extensively by its lead actor Dwayne Johnson as the movie that will change the DCEU forever, and the early reviews for the movie are ALMOST suggesting that the movie did just that. Critics aren't blown away by the film for the most part but they are happy with it and it has piqued their curiosity as to what direction the DCEU will be taking next, stating that this movie has opened up several avenues for a new and improved DCEU.

Here are some of the reviews that have come out so far:

Ross Bonaime from Collider writes:

"Black Adam isn’t a full-on course correction for the DCEU, but it is an encouraging new installment in this larger universe. Collet-Serra knows how to present this darkness and antihero in a way that’s effective, while also fleshing out one of the most promising additions to DC’s ever-expanding cadre of characters. Johnson is also a welcome part of this world, and while the DCEU has attempted to bring moral ambiguity to characters like Superman in ways that weren’t entirely successful, Black Adam allows DC to play in this darkness with an antihero that doesn’t betray their world or characters. Black Adam might not be the hero the DCEU needs, but it’s a welcome shift for this larger world and an invigorating look at the potential going forward in this universe."

Rachel LeBonte from Screen Rant says:

"Black Adam isn't necessarily the smartest superhero movie, nor is it the most entertaining. However, it's still a fairly compelling introduction to one of the more intriguing characters to emerge from the DCEU. Johnson has been working to get Black Adam made for years now, and his passion for the project is evident from almost the very beginning. Its action-packed nature can be exhausting, and certain characters beg for more attention, but as an origin story for Teth-Adam, it succeeds in upending what viewers might've expected from Johnson's live-action superhero debut."

Black Adam will be playing in theatres on Friday the 21st of October