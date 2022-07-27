How She Nearly Become A Victim Of Sexual Harassment Was Told By Kate Moss

In the world of fashion, Kate Moss is legendary. A short, skinny 14-year-old girl was once spotted by modeling agent Sarah Dukas in a New York airport.

Thus Moss’s whirlwind career began. She has been a model for more than 30 years, and a lot has transpired throughout that period.

Sister Kate Moss, Lottie Moss starred in a 'naked' jumpsuit with slits

Moss rarely does interviews because he lives by the maxim “never complain and never explain anything.”

The supermodel opened up frankly about her close brush with sexual harassment as a youngster while discussing the crucial issue of abuse in the fashion industry with a BBC Radio 4 reporter.

“I had a wrong time working on the lingerie catalog. I was probably just 15 years old when the photographer instructed me to remove my shirt, and I did so. I almost started crying because I felt so ashamed of my physique at that point, the model revealed.

Fans have no doubt that Johnny Depp and Kate Moss will reunite after a scandalous trial

Then he instructed her to remove her bra. I then gathered my belongings and fled since I sensed something was amiss. It may have made my intuition more acute. I can recognize bad behavior a mile away,” Moss continued.

At the age of 14, Kate Moss started working in the modeling business in 1988. She spent a lot of time working with the late photographer Corinne Day from her earliest years. She did, however, tell how she also tricked her into taking off her clothes.

She said, “I won’t hire you for Elle if you don’t take your top off. ” I sobbed. She was my greatest friend, and I genuinely loved her, but she was a callous person to deal with, which makes it terrible,” she said.

Advertisement

However, he got what he wanted, and I suffered for the images, which ultimately served my interests greatly. My career was altered by them.