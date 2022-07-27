Adele And Rich Paul Enjoyed Their Summer Vacation On The Porto Cervo Coast Of Sardinia

Singer Adele made the decision to make a significant life change following her separation from Simon Konecki. She started working on fresh compositions, altered her diet, and started exercising.

As a result, the celebrity has undergone a total transformation; first, her fans did not even identify her in the new photos. Changes in his private life came after that.

Adele is now content in her partnership with Rich Paul , a reputable sports agent. Celebrities kept their relationship a secret from the media for a while because singers often avoid discussing their personal lives in public, but they are no longer making a big deal out of it.

The singer went out on a date with her beau. The artist decided to go makeup-free and wear only all-black clothing.

It's true that almost anyone noticed Adele's clothing because everyone was focused on the numerous rings that the celebrity was wearing.

By the way, one of the decorations was extremely reminiscent of a wedding.

The chanteuse has mentioned the potential of having additional children, and there are reports that her earlier postponed Vegas residency may begin in November.

The singer said that she's open to growing her family in the future when she sat back down with Oprah Winfrey for her One Night Only performance special on CBS in November.

Adele told Winfrey, "I'm very open to that. "I want to have more kids. I have Angelo, so it wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't, but yes, I believe so." Additionally, she expressed her wishes for her son Angelo, stating that all she wants him to be is a "nice and happy person."

She said, "I don't demand anything of him. "As long as he's enthusiastic about what he does and is happy, I don't care what his profession is," the speaker said.