'Hocus Pocus 2' trailer released Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy again play treacherous witches

The first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has finally seen the light of day, marking the return of the beloved Sanderson sisters for fans.

If you forgot, then we are talking about three insidious witches, and the first acquaintance with them took place back in 1993.

But after almost 30 years, the stars of the sequel are again summoned from the other world by a group of teenagers who decided to conduct an occult ritual.

In the distant past, those same restless children were played by Michael Henry, Daryl Jim Diaz, and Tim Murray. However, this time Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham will have to fight the dark forces.

So, the "new teenagers "go to the forest and sit in the foliage, performing the ritual of return. The Black Flame Commemorative Candle was placed on the ground between them as they cast the spell to activate it.

At the same moment, a black flame flares up, and a crack opens in the ground, from which an evil scarlet light pours. The jubilant voice of Winifred Sanderson resounds through the woods: "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back! ".

"Another unrealistic experience. That movie is a Halloween classic, and meeting my son, and Sarah Jessica, and Kathy Najimi, who were with me on the whip; it was really fun," Hale said.

Steven Huft is the co-producer of "Hawks Poks 2", Lynn Harris is the producer, and Bonnie Hlinomaz is the associate producer.

The film is executive produced by David Kirschner, Adam Shankman, and Ralph Winter.

Advertisement

After the Sanderson sisters, you can see the fair in Salem, where the famous witch trial took place. The world premiere of the long-awaited sequel will take place on September 30.