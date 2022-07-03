Supermodel Heidi Klum in a 'predatory' total bow, walked with her husband in New York

Heidi Klum , dressed entirely in leopard print, was spotted on the streets of New York while walking with her husband, Tom Kaulitz . It is reported by DailyMail.

The supermodel wore an oversized leopard print shirt and flared trousers of the same color for a walk. Klum added a "predatory" look with beige flat sandals, a Dolce & Gabbana shopper bag in leopard print, and aviator sunglasses.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

On the same day, Klum shared a photo from a walk-in on her social networks. "Can you spot a leopard in the stone jungle," the model captioned her photo.

Heidi Klum is known for her love of animal prints: over the past few years, the supermodel has repeatedly appeared at public events in outfits of "predatory" colors.

The outing happened when Heidi wiped away tears before hitting his Golden Boo for singer Lily Meola in Tuesday's episode of American Got Talent.

The judge sent 27-year-old Lily straight to the live rounds of Season 17 after the emotional performance of her original song, Day Dream.

Earlier, It was said that Megan Fox, in a latex top without underwear, came to the concert of Machine Gun Kelly.

Actress Megan Fox was spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly concert in a latex top with no underwear. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Megan Fox supported her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, during his concert at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

The actress was dressed in a fuchsia-colored suit, consisting of a crop top and a draped mini skirt. The star wore a shiny latex set without underwear, complementing it with stiletto-heeled sandals with ties and a micro bag with rhinestones.

The couple attended the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink, a documentary about the rapper, in New York yesterday.