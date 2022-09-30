Paul Giffin Forste, Sarah Jessica Parker's Stepfather, Has Passed Away, As His Passing Was Announced In A Family Statement

The tragic news that Sarah Jessica Parker 's cherished stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, had passed away was revealed by Parker. He was 76.

In a statement by Page Six on Thursday, the Sex and the City star's family said, "Our family is saddened to announce that following an unexpected and fast illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at the age of 76."

During his final moments, he was surrounded by the affection and gratitude of his cherished wife, Barbara, whom he had been married for 54 years, and his children, one of which was Sarah Jessica Parker.

The statement went on to say that Paul will be remembered for the attitude of loving compassion that was his faith, his great delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his continuous belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all people.

According to an exclusive article published by Page Six on Wednesday night, there was a sudden and sad family problem. Parker, 57, did not attend the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala hosted by the New York City Ballet.

The actress from "The First Wives Club" never showed up at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, where she was supposed to be honored.

Parker now serves as vice chair on the NYCB Board of Directors. She also came up with the idea for the Fall Fashion Gala, which was held for the very first time ten years ago.

The tragic news about Parker's family comes just one day after she and her husband, Mathew Broderick, together with her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, who are now 13 years old, went to see the movie's premiere, Hocus Pocus 2. In addition, they are parents to their son James, who is 19 years old.