Everyone's favorite Spider-Man celebrated his 47th birthday with other celebrities

The perfect solution for the celebration was a pool party in the company of world celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connolly.

In photos from the event, you can see Maguire, casually dressed and engrossed in conversation with friends, and in another, he hugs an acquaintance who has been added to the guest list.

For hanging out in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles, Connolly opted for a relaxed summer look - a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, a white button-down shirt, and snow-white sneakers.

As for Leonardo, the meeting with him was far from accidental because Maguire and DiCaprio have remained best friends for the past 30 years.

They first met back in 1990 during a casting call for the one-season television series Parents, based on a film directed by Ron Howard and starring Steve Martin.

While the Titanic star got his lead teen role, the future Spider got only a couple of lines. However, they instantly bonded and became fast friends.

And three years later, colleagues still starred together in the film "This Boy's Life" with Robert De Niro in the title role.

And that's not counting the film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, where they still portrayed friends on the screen.

"Leo and I are like any other buddy. We laughed and talked a lot. We have a lot in common, like basketball. We love to play and talk about basketball. In addition, we have great trust and respect for each other.

We have a strong friendship, and I definitely have affection for him," Maguire said in an interview in 2013 at the film's New York premiere.

Over the years, celebrities have found time for simple pleasures and pranks. In the summer of 2017, they had fun on a yacht in the south of France the day after the DiCaprio Foundation raised $30 million for environmental protection.

However, Kevin Connolly is not opposed to diluting this star duet because, in 2014, he was also invited to the celebration of the 40th anniversary of DiCaprio, along with other celebrities such as Jonah Hill, and Robin Thicke, Tyrese Gibson, and Adam Levine.