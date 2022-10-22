During His Time With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian, Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Contacted Him Shouting About Pete Davidson's 10-Inch Penis

According to reports, Kanye West yelled at Charlamagne Tha God when the latter defended Pete Davidson and his 10-inch penis.

Charlamagne revealed a fight he engaged in with West last November on the edition of his Brilliant Idiots podcast that aired this week. The altercation occurred when the rapper tried to convince Charlamagne to s–t on somebody he knows, my friend Pete Davidson.

He continued by saying that you should already know that Pete is my friend. According to the radio host, who is 44 years old, the fashion designer allegedly told him that they would need to protect the new Marilyn Monroe, who was alluding to Kim Kardashian, out of concerns that she would repeat Marilyn Monroe's drug addiction suicide as a result of dating the alum from Saturday Night Live, who is 28 years old.

I'm like, You must be aware that Pete is one of my close companions. Reportedly, Charlamagne gave his response.

Charlamagne also asserted that West, 45, continued to ramble on until he reportedly began shouting about Davidson's penis over the phone. Charlamagne attributed this behavior to the West.

You won't assist me even though my wife is currently having sexual relations with a white boy who has a penis that is ten inches in circumference, would you? My wife is currently having sexual relations with a white lad whose penis is ten inches long, and you're telling me that he's your friend even though you're supposed to be cultured? It is stated that West yelled at him.

The host of Breakfast Club stated that he could only giggle at West's comments after hearing them. He went on to say that he keeps bringing up Pete's penis on the radio because he has told him that it f—ks with him, and he repeats what he has told him.

According to an interview West gave on the Drinks Champ podcast, Charlamagne wanted to get the word out that West didn't like Davidson because the latter had a larger penis than West.